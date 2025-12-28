Gold, silver, and growth: Iraq's sports sweep 2025 podium

Shafaq News

Iraqi sport closed 2025 as one of its most active years in recent history, with football, individual disciplines, women’s competitions, and Paralympic sport delivering results across regional and continental arenas. National teams, clubs, and individual athletes collected titles, medals, and ranking advances, reflecting broader participation and gradual performance growth beyond football, even as structural challenges persisted.

World Cup Horizon

At the senior level, Iraq’s national football team secured qualification to the intercontinental playoff round of the 2026 World Cup after overcoming the United Arab Emirates 3–2 on aggregate. That outcome earned Iraq a playoff fixture scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico, where the team will meet either Bolivia or Suriname for a place at the finals.

Earlier in the year, Iraq competed at the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, moving beyond the group stage before exiting in the quarter-finals following a loss to Jordan. While performances varied across the tournament, the national side added an external title by capturing the King of Thailand Cup. Iraq also advanced to 58th in the FIFA world rankings, its strongest position in several years, pointing to a phase of relative technical and administrative continuity after repeated changes in previous seasons.

At the youth level, Iraq’s Olympic team advanced deep into the Gulf Under-23 Championship, registering a 1–0 victory over the UAE before reaching the final. The run concluded with a runner-up finish after defeat to Saudi Arabia. As part of preparations for forthcoming continental events, the squad also featured in the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Under-20 national team entered the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025, departing at the group stage after mixed outcomes in decisive fixtures. The tournament underscored the presence of technical ability while also exposing persistent inconsistencies in youth development pathways.

At the club level, 2025 marked a turning point in Iraq’s football landscape. Duhok SC became the first Iraqi side to claim the Gulf Club Championship after defeating Kuwait’s Al-Qadisiya 2–1 in the final, with Brazilian defender Marlon converting a stoppage-time winner. The triumph delivered $3 million in prize money and stood as a landmark regional success for Iraqi club football.

Later in the season, Duhok completed a historic double by lifting the Iraq Cup for the first time. The final against Zakho ended scoreless before Duhok prevailed 5–3 on penalties, bringing to a close decades of near-exclusive dominance by Baghdad-based clubs in domestic cup competitions.

In the league, Al-Shorta extended its domestic control by securing the 2024–2025 Iraqi Premier League title, becoming the first club to capture the championship for four consecutive seasons.

Supporters also drew global attention during the year. Fans of Zakho FC earned FIFA’s Best Fan Award for 2025 after throwing thousands of stuffed toys and boxes of baby formula onto the pitch during a league match in Duhok. The donations were later distributed to children undergoing cancer treatment, delivering the first global fan honour for supporters from the Middle East.

The year included several symbolic moments for Iraqi football. Expatriate international Justin Meram confirmed his retirement from international duty after a lengthy spell with the national team. Iraq’s veterans national team also secured the title at the inaugural Gulf Cup for Legends, adding a new distinction to the country’s football record.

Rising Female Stars

Women’s sport registered notable steps forward in 2025. Iraq’s women’s national football team placed third at the West Asian Championship, achieving the first continental podium finish in the history of Iraqi women’s football.

In futsal, the women’s national team moved up to 16th in the Asian rankings, while the men’s futsal side climbed to 41st worldwide in the international classification, reflecting steady growth in a discipline that continued to expand its domestic base.

Beyond Football

Across individual sports, Iraqi athletes secured medals at regional and continental championships throughout the year. In wrestling, Sajjad Ali Maksar collected silver in the Greco-Roman 55 kg category at the Asian Championships in Jordan, while Ali Yassin obtained bronze in the 130 kg division.

In Muay Thai, Mustafa Al-Tikriti produced one of the year’s standout performances by taking gold at the Asian Championships in Hanoi and adding another gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

In Muay Thai, Mustafa Al-Tikriti produced one of the year's standout performances by taking gold at the Asian Championships in Hanoi and adding another gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

Weightlifting also maintained a pattern of consistent returns. Ali Ammar Yasser captured three silver medals in the +110 kg category across the snatch, clean and jerk, and total, while young lifter Musa Khudair added two silver medals at the Asian Youth Games, reinforcing continuity in the discipline rather than a single surge.

Trackside Triumphs

Track and field further contributed to Iraq’s medal count, with Mustafa Kazem Dagger earning bronze in the discus throw at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, while Iraq’s 4×400m relay team secured bronze during the continental tour in India. Amir Subaih claimed silver in the pole vault, Yasser Qasim gained silver in the javelin throw at the Arab Youth Championships in Tunisia, and Mohammed Abdul Hamid Talib took silver in the high jump.

Unstoppable Spirit

In boxing, Sajjad Salem captured gold at the Asian youth level, while Ali Qassim obtained a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Meanwhile, Paralympic sport delivered some of the clearest signals of institutional progress. Iraqi athletes returned from the Asian Youth Championships in Dubai with 13 medals, comprising three gold, three silver, and seven bronze. Performances included gold for Najla Al-Daini in table tennis and two gold medals for Fatima Fadil in athletics.

Iraq also took part in the Third Asian Youth Games in Manama 2025 with a delegation of 26 athletes representing eight federations, finishing the event with 14 medals across gold, silver, and bronze.

What’s Next?

Despite its achievements, Iraq’s sports sector continues to face tight financial constraints. The Ministry of Youth and Sports operates on an annual budget of 140 billion Iraqi dinars (around $95 million) under its three-year plan.

Of this, 22 billion dinars ($15 million) are allocated to sports federations for salaries and operations, 5 billion dinars ($3.4 million) support club grants, and 86 billion dinars ($58 million) go toward ministry staff salaries. This leaves only 7–8 billion dinars ($4.7–5.4 million) each year for essential needs such as facility maintenance, generator fuel, equipment repairs, stationery, and stadium renovations.

Looking ahead to 2026, attention naturally turns to the national football team’s World Cup playoff. Yet the broader sporting landscape is equally compelling. The growth of women’s, youth, and Paralympic programs raises hopes among Iraqis that these gains can be transformed into lasting structures.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.