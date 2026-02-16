Iraq fast-tracks AI in higher education

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has designated artificial intelligence (AI) a strategic option for advancing higher education and strengthening scientific capacity, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Helo Al-Askari stated on Monday.

Speaking at the Fourth Annual Iraqi Artificial Intelligence Forum, hosted by the University of Information Technology and Communications in cooperation with Al-Mustaqbal University, Al-Askari said keeping pace with global developments in AI has become an unavoidable necessity, as AI can support curriculum preparation, academic reporting, research assistance, translation, and university services, while helping students prepare academically and facilitating the integration of people with special needs.

Although AI has many applications across economic, agricultural, commercial, legal, and environmental sectors, according to Al-Askari, he urged responsible and peaceful use of the technology, warning that misuse could undermine scientific progress and that academic institutions bear responsibility for guiding its proper application.

Read more: Iraq’s higher education enters the AI era: Promise and obstacles

Iraq has already moved to strengthen its AI footprint, launching a national university robotics and artificial intelligence championship and establishing dedicated AI colleges and research centers. These measures fall under the 2024 National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (NSAI), coordinated by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office and multiple ministries, which seeks to integrate AI across education, healthcare, agriculture, and tourism and to build a sustainable domestic ecosystem.

Still, Professor Alaa Najah of the University of Baghdad’s College of Media previously told Shafaq News that progress depends on upgrading infrastructure and expanding qualified faculty, cautioning that without capacity building and instructor training, momentum could stall.

Read more: Brainpower and bytes: Iraq's race for AI supremacy