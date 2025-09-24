First Iraqi wins global recognition in AI innovation

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Researcher Yildrim Salahuddin Hussein became the first Iraqi certified inventor in artificial intelligence algorithms by the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) in Geneva, the University of Kirkuk confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a university statement, the recognition was granted “in appreciation of Hussein’s years of research and technical work in developing advanced intelligent systems, most notably the Search program.” The system is described as the first integrated tool for retrieving data from unindexed archives by combining optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, enabling faster access to information from old documents, images, and scans.

The university highlighted Hussein’s other innovations, including Smastatic, an AI tool for automated statistical analysis of Excel data; Chot, a multilingual chatbot with advanced search capabilities; Eco Predict, which monitors environmental risks such as air pollution and desertification; and Smadent, a system that analyzes X-ray images with high accuracy to aid medical diagnosis.