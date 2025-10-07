The new blackmail in Iraq: AI and the exploitation of women

Shafaq News

Artificial intelligence (AI), celebrated worldwide as a driver of innovation, is increasingly being turned into a weapon of abuse. Across Iraq, women have reported being targeted by fabricated videos, cloned voices, and doctored images that spread rapidly across digital platforms.

Once confined to sophisticated laboratories, these tools are now available as free or low‑cost smartphone apps, placing powerful means of harm within reach of anyone intent on abuse.

AI’s Dark Side

In Iraq, these risks are intensified by limited digital literacy. The 2024 Iraqi census showed that more than 32 million Iraqis — around 73 percent of the population — are online, with women representing nearly 48 percent of users. Teenagers and young adults dominate this digital landscape, with over 60 percent of internet users under 25, which increases their exposure to online exploitation and manipulation.

Technology specialist Othman Ahmed Akram explained to Shafaq News that Iraq’s sudden exposure to the internet, social media, and digital technologies created a shock bigger than many could absorb.

“Useful tools were quickly twisted into harmful ones,” he added.

Blackmail Goes AI

Perpetrators in Iraq use voice cloning to produce fake phone calls or audio clips that mimic confessions or financial demands. Even short audio samples are enough to generate convincing speech, while chatbots and social engineering techniques often build trust over days or weeks to extract sensitive information.

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) adds another layer to these abuses, enabling offenders to collect old photographs, family details, and other personal data. These materials are then used to fabricate conversations or screenshots that appear genuine, giving false narratives an air of credibility.

Social media platforms have become primary conduits for such digital manipulation. Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram dominate Iraq’s online landscape, and many cases of harassment or extortion begin there. The Ministry of Interior’s Community Department reported receiving more than 13,000 complaints of digital harassment and blackmail in 2024, many involving altered or falsified content.

However, the real number is believed to be far higher, as victims often avoid reporting incidents due to fear of stigma or retaliation.

The Hidden Scars

Last week, the al-Rusafa Criminal Court in Baghdad sentenced a man to six years in prison for threatening to publish fabricated images of a young woman, generated using AI.

The conviction relied on Article 430/1 of the Iraqi Penal Code, alongside Articles 47, 48, and 49, which cover threats and complicity. Judges highlighted the limitations of Iraq’s current laws, as no specific provision yet addresses crimes facilitated by artificial intelligence, requiring such cases to be interpreted under existing statutes for fraud, defamation, or extortion.

These legal gaps are compounded by cultural and social norms. In a society where family honor is closely tied to women’s behavior, activists warn that victims may face honor-based violence or social isolation, often leaving them little choice but to comply with extortion demands.

The severity of the situation becomes clear through real-life experiences. One young woman in Baghdad, speaking anonymously to Shafaq News, recounted being threatened with exposure unless she paid money, despite the images being fake. “I could not sleep. I thought my life was over. Even if the pictures were false, people would believe them. How can I explain otherwise?” she recalled.

The psychological impact is significant. The Iraqi Women Network’s 2024 report noted that victims of digital blackmail frequently experience anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Many go so far as to cut off their online presence entirely, abandoning social media and digital communication to protect themselves. Victims may also lose access to education or employment when families respond harshly to online rumors or manipulated content.

Update the Law Now!

Addressing AI-driven abuse requires legal systems to catch up with technology. Globally, the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act classifies deepfake technology as high-risk, mandating strict labeling and accountability.

In the US, several states have introduced bills criminalizing the non-consensual creation and distribution of intimate deepfakes, while the UK has strengthened its Online Safety Act to outlaw the sharing of fabricated sexual images without consent.

In Iraq, the judiciary relies on the Penal Code, particularly Articles 430 and 433 on threats, defamation, and extortion. Experts note these laws are outdated for AI crimes. “The law was written in the mid-20th century, at a time when the internet and AI did not exist. Applying old categories to new crimes leaves loopholes,” legal advisor Furat Al-Azzawi highlighted.

Iraqi Civil society groups have also called for a specific cybercrime law that addresses AI-driven abuse and online harassment against women. Digital literacy campaigns, especially targeting teenage girls, are also recommended to reduce vulnerability.

Universities and schools could integrate training on online safety, while the judiciary would benefit from technical expertise to properly evaluate AI-facilitated crimes.

Experts warn that without urgent reform, Iraq’s women remain highly exposed to AI-driven abuse. As artificial intelligence reshapes both opportunity and danger, the gap between technological misuse and legal accountability grows wider, leaving victims at risk while perpetrators operate with relative impunity.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.