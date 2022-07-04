Silent killers jeopardize the lives of Iraq women.. screening is crucial

Shafaq News / "It was the toughest moment of my life," is how 40-year-old Zainab described her uphill battle against breast cancer, known as the "silent killer".

"I found out I had breast cancer thanks to a home test. I experienced a strange solid mass inside my breast. I ignored it at first, but it became bigger later. When I visited the doctor, it turned out I had cancer."

"At first, I was unable to tell my family. But, then, the doctor advised me to adjust to my new situation, and I did so despite my fears and worries. After that, I underwent surgery to remove my breast, and I am now going through the first round of chemotherapy."

She continued, "I advise all women to take care of their health and bodies and get tested as soon as they feel anything abnormal in order to be diagnosed and treated as early as possible."

Doctors caution against ignoring any odd symptom or unsettling bodily sensation and emphasize the need to visit the closest hospital when experiencing pain. But how are "silent diseases" treated when they do not manifest themselves through alarming symptoms and complaints? What matters most is, how can they be prevented?

Some diseases are called "silent killers" because they show no symptoms before wreaking havoc on the body.

One in eight women in the United States (12%) are diagnosed with breast cancer, making it one of the most prevalent cancers in women.

Breast cancer can demonstrate early warning signs; Both malignant and benign tumors share similar symptoms. Therefore, it is not always possible to confirm that the patient has breast cancer clinically, according to Dr. Karrar al-Musawi, director of al-Husseini Hospital Oncology Center in Karbala.

Al-Musawi listed several signs of breast cancer, "the presence of a lump in the breast or armpit. Therefore, it is recommended to self-examine the breast once a month, including changes in the skin of the breast, secretions coming out of the nipple (may be blood secretions), entering the nipple inside, or reductions in breast mass."

Al-Musawi stated that age, not breastfeeding, early menses, late menarche, obesity, alcohol abuse, smoking, and a sedentary lifestyle increase the risk of breast cancer.

"Starting from 40, all women are advised to attend screening clinics in hospitals with female staff members who perform clinical examinations and mammograms as part of a national early detection program. Screening shall be done annually."

Another patient, Um Sawsan, from Najaf governorate, described her traumatic experience with a benign tumor that she unintentionally discovered while seeking medical advice about why she could not become pregnant. "I had a problem. I wasn't able to get pregnant. When I visited the doctor, I found out that I had a "benign fibroma" in the uterine cavity.

"I felt my dreams had been crushed, and I believed my husband would leave me to marry another woman due to my illness. However, the doctor assured me that my condition does not prevent me from having children and that all I needed to do was check periodically for special tests. "

Uterine fibroids, benign tumors of the uterine muscle, have recently spread widely, according to obstetrician and gynecologist Reem Khalil, who explained that "It mostly affects fertile women. Those Fibroids are less likely to appear when estrogen and progesterone levels drop."

Khalil advised fertile women to perform routine ultrasound exams in order to detect these conditions early. She specifically urged women with irregular periods, excessive bleeding, abdominal pain, and trouble urinating to perform sonar because different conditions require different treatments.

"Many serious diseases affect the thyroid gland, which is responsible for regulating metabolism in the body. Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism are the most common types," said Dr. Ammar Hussein Ahmed, a member of the health awareness team at the Ministry of Health.

"The toxic gland is the term used to describe Hyperthyroidism, which involves high thyroid hormone secretion or increased thyroid hormone activity. The second type is Hypothyroidism, where low levels of the thyroid hormone are found in the blood."

Ahmed described the toxic gland as "one of the most common diseases affecting the thyroid gland, where thyroid hormone activity increases, resulting in several symptoms, including high heart rate, increased blood pressure, tremors, increased sweating, hair loss, increased appetite, weight loss, inability to focus, weakness, insomnia, and signs of osteoporosis."

Ahmed continued, "hypothyroidism affects women more than men, especially beyond 30."

"In general, its symptoms include weight gain, fatigue, cold intolerance, depression, muscle weakness, fatigue at minimal effort, low heart rate, high cholesterol, pain, cramps, dry skin, and memory issues. Women also experience hormonal effects that result in irregular menstrual cycles."

"This disease can be treated with special medications that help regulate the patient's hormones," he said.