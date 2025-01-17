Equestrianism: A rising passion among Baghdad’s women

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s equestrian culture is deeply rooted in its history, with Arabian horses symbolizing prestige, strength, and beauty. Historically, horses were essential for warfare, transportation, and agriculture, and their significance has been celebrated in Iraqi literature and traditions.

Despite challenges posed by war and instability, equestrianism in Iraq has shown resilience. Today, the sport is experiencing a revival, particularly among women and youth.

Young Riders Embrace the Sport

Equestrianism’s appeal transcends generations, with young girls actively participating and excelling. Among these budding equestrians is eight-year-old Mira Ammar, who began horseback riding at the tender age of six.

Mira attributes her love for horses to her mother, Farah Al-Jubouri, an amateur rider who inherited her passion for equestrianism from her uncle, the horseman and wrestler Adnan Al-Fidaam.

Mira frequently visits local equestrian clubs with her mother, eagerly selecting a horse from the stables before embarking on her rides.

“I feel happy riding horses,” Mira told Shafaq News. “I have a strong bond with the horses, and I feel a void when I’m away from this sport.”

Although Mira also enjoys swimming, she finds equestrianism uniquely fulfilling, citing its ability to dispel negative energy.

Iconic Arabian Horses

Mira’s 35-year-old mother, Farah Al-Jubouri holds a special admiration for Arabian horses, renowned for their strength, endurance, and adaptability to extreme weather conditions.

Farah began her equestrian journey at the Iraqi Central School of Equestrianism but had to pause due to the country’s instability. She later resumed training at the Alelm School for Horseback Riding, rekindling her passion and passing it on to her daughter.

“This sport fosters patience and offers numerous physical and mental benefits,” Farah explained. “It’s therapeutic for individuals with special needs, improves blood circulation, strengthens abdominal muscles, prevents spasms, and enhances balance.”

Farah is a strong advocate for equestrianism, urging other women to embrace the sport, overcome obstacles, and enjoy its transformative impact.

Breaking Barriers: A Beginner’s Journey

For 30-year-old beginner Sara Al-Saadi, equestrianism has been a journey of self-discovery and overcoming fear.

“The fear of horseback riding still holds me back,” Sara admitted. Despite her hesitation, she chose the sport for its numerous benefits, including weight loss, expelling negative energy, and boosting self-confidence.

“A horse requires special handling and won’t allow a fearful or insecure person to ride it,” Sara noted. With twice-weekly practice, Sara is building self-trust and improving her skills, determined to conquer her fears.

A Sport Led by Women

Women are now the majority in Baghdad’s equestrian scene. Bilal Mahmoud, a trainer at the Equestrian Academy, revealed that 75% of the academy’s participants are women and girls, compared to 25% of men and boys. He attributes this trend to the growing accessibility of equestrian facilities in Baghdad and the empowering nature of the sport.

“Equestrianism benefits both genders equally and has no adverse effects on a woman’s physique,” Mahmoud emphasized.

Training at the academy starts with foundational lessons, such as overcoming the mutual fear between horse and rider, tightening the saddle and bridle, and placing the foot in the stirrup correctly.

Equestrianism as Therapy for Autism

Beyond its recreational appeal, equestrianism has demonstrated therapeutic benefits, particularly for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and hyperactivity. Mahmoud explained that specialized programs at the academy evaluate progress in areas like social interaction, motor skills, emotional expression, and stress management.

“These programs enable children to develop skills that positively impact their physical and emotional well-being,” Mahmoud said.