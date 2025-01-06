With Innovative AI, Iraqi academic makes a breakthrough in laryngeal disease diagnosis

Shafaq News/ Basra university of oil and gas has announced a new scientific achievement in the field of medical artificial intelligence.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the university said that Mustafa Abbas Abboud, an instructor at the college of industrial management, published a scientific paper in the journal Results in Engineering, published by Elsevier, which is classified in the Q1 category in Clarivate and Scopus databases, with an Impact Factor of 6.

The university clarified that the research, titled "Voice Pathology detection using machine learning algorithms based on different voice databases," focuses on developing innovative AI techniques aimed at the early detection of voice disorders, particularly laryngeal cancer, by analyzing voice samples using machine learning algorithms.

The university added that this research marks an important step in enhancing the role of artificial intelligence in the medical sector, opening new horizons for accurate and rapid disease diagnosis.