Ghibli AI craze: Photos raises privacy alarms

Shafaq News/ The internet is abuzz with a creative surge as AI-powered tools turn ordinary photos into Ghibli-inspired masterpieces. Fueled by OpenAI’s GPT-4o, this trend is rapidly gaining popularity as users experiment with digital art, drawing on the whimsical, iconic style of Studio Ghibli’s legendary films. However, this newfound creative frontier has sparked debates over privacy, copyright, and the ethical implications of AI in art.

AI-Driven Ghibli Art: A Digital Phenomenon

Studio Ghibli’s distinctive art style, known for its magical landscapes, soft lighting, and rich color palettes, has become a major online trend. Thanks to AI platforms, users can now upload photos and transform them into dreamlike visuals reminiscent of films like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. The appeal of this aesthetic lies in its nostalgic, hand-drawn look and fantastical themes, evoking a sense of timelessness.

Since the launch of GPT-4o by OpenAI, demand for such transformations has skyrocketed. The feature’s popularity has overwhelmed OpenAI’s servers, prompting CEO Sam Altman to urge users to “take it slow” as the platform struggled to keep up with the traffic. Altman described the load as “biblical,” highlighting the immense pressure on the system since its release.

can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep — Sam Altman (@sama) March 30, 2025

Free Tools for Ghibli-Style Creations

For those who don’t have access to GPT-4o, several free alternatives offer similar artistic transformations. These platforms provide a variety of filters and AI-powered effects to create Ghibli-like images:

• Deep Dream Generator – Transforms images into surreal, dreamlike visuals with adjustable effects.

• Prisma – A mobile app offering artistic filters, ideal for portraits and landscapes.

• Grok (by xAI) – Allows users to upload and reimagine images in the Ghibli style.

• LunaPic – Offers various artistic effects, including hand-drawn anime filters.

• PhotoFunia – Adds vintage and fairy-tale effects to portraits and travel photos.

• BeFunky – Provides cartoonization, painting, and watercolor filters.

• Fotor – Combines traditional photo editing with AI-powered filters.

• Flux – Specializes in Ghibli-style transformations and image enhancements.

These platforms offer easy access to Ghibli-inspired visuals without the need for advanced design skills. However, users should remain cautious about the potential privacy risks associated with these AI tools.

Privacy and Ethical Concerns

As AI tools become more widely accessible, concerns regarding user data handling have emerged. Some platforms may store images indefinitely, use them to train models, or even share data with third parties. Experts advise caution when uploading sensitive or personal images, especially those involving minors, to online AI editors. OpenAI’s GPT-4o, for instance, prohibits the uploading of images of minors for transformation, but not all platforms follow such guidelines.

Amid the growing popularity of AI-generated Ghibli-style art, a 2016 video resurfaced in which Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki strongly opposed the use of AI in animation. He referred to the technology as “an insult to life itself,” reigniting debates over whether AI can ever replicate the emotional depth and intentionality of human-made art.