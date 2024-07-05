Spain investigates Meta over alleged data protection violations

Shafaq News/ Spanish prosecutors said they are investigating Facebook owner Meta over suspicions it breached data protection laws by using users' data to train its AI program.

Meta announced last month that it was suspending the use of such data for training its generative artificial intelligence service in the European Union, following complaints in 11 countries.

State prosecutors at Spain's main national court said they had received "massive" complaints over the issue from users of Facebook and Instagram, another popular social media platform owned by Meta.

The users complained "that information shared in its products and services... is going to be used by Meta to develop and improve its AI," the statement said.

Prosecutors are seeking to protect users' "personal data" and will consult the Spanish data-protection authority about possible measures.