AI could displace half of entry-level white collar jobs

Shafaq News

Artificial intelligence may automate large portions of modern office work, but that does not mean entire professions will disappear, according to a report by CNET.

CNET said on Tuesday that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei believes generative AI could displace up to half of entry-level white-collar roles in the coming years. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg similarly stated in April that he expects AI systems to write half of the company’s code within a year. A Pew Research Center survey found that 64 percent of Americans expect AI to reduce the number of available jobs, fueling widespread concern among workers.

When Microsoft researchers published a study in July ranking occupations by how much their tasks overlap with AI capabilities, it triggered alarm among those listed at the top — including translators and historians. But the report cautioned against assuming high overlap translates to job loss.

“It is tempting to conclude that occupations that have high overlap with activities AI performs will be automated and thus experience job or wage loss. This would be a mistake, as our data does not include the downstream business impacts of new technology, which are very hard to predict and often counterintuitive,” the researchers wrote, according to CNET.

Darrell M. West, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation, told CNET that the distinction between jobs and tasks is essential. Most professions will remain intact, he said, even as many individual tasks within them are increasingly automated.

To continue reading, click here.