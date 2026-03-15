Three drones shot down near Baghdad airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air defenses intercepted three drones as they approached Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The drones were headed toward the Diplomatic Support Center inside the former Camp Victory complex before being neutralized. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The latest incident marks the ninth drone interception near the airport this week, amid rising attacks on US-linked facilities in Iraq following the outbreak of the war involving Iran.