Tehran signals backing for Iraq’s PM-designate

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday congratulated Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on his designation to form Iraq’s new government, wishing him success in office.

ارحّب باختيار الإطار التنسيقي لتسمية رئيس مجلس الوزراء، واهنّئ أخي علي فالح الزيدي بتكليفه، متمنّيًا له التوفيق في تشكيل الحكومة وخدمة الشعب العراقي. وتؤكّد إيران احترامها لسيادة العراق ودعمها للاستقرار السياسي والتنمية وتعزيز التعاون بما يخدم مصالح الشعبين. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 1, 2026

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump congratulated al-Zaidi and invited him to visit Washington after the government is formed, in a call that followed similar outreach from US envoy Tom Barrack, who also discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

Several countries, including Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, Spain, Jordan, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, along with the United Nations mission, have also welcomed the designation and expressed hope that the government formation will proceed smoothly and benefit Iraq.

Al-Zaidi’s nomination follows weeks of deadlock within the Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in parliament, which holds about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, after outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and former premier Nouri al-Maliki withdrew from the race.

Read more: Who is Ali Al-Zaidi?