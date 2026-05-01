Trump rejects revised Iranian proposal to end war

Shafaq News- Washington

US PresidentDonald Trumpon Friday said he is not satisfied with anew offerfromIranto end the war, adding, “Iran wants to make a deal because they have no military left.”

He told reporters at theWhite House that Iranians “are asking for things that I can’t agree with,” without giving further details.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani officials in Islamabad confirmed that Iran sent them an updated proposal to end the war, which they had sent to American officials. The contents of the proposal remain unclear.

According to Axios, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff sent a list of amendments on April 27 focusing on reinserting the nuclear file into the agreement. The proposed changes include a demand that Iran commit not to transfer any enriched uranium while negotiations are ongoing, as well as a pledge not to resume activity at nuclear facilities that were previously targeted.