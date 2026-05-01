Iran submits revised proposal to us via mediators

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran submitted a revised proposal for negotiations with the United States to Pakistani mediators, US and Iranian media outlets reported on Friday.

The contents of the proposal remain unclear, and it is not yet known whether US President Donald Trump will accept it.

Iran today has faced a deadline to submit a revised proposal after Trump rejected an earlier version, according to CNN. Tehran had sought in its previous offer to defer discussion of nuclear issues to a later stage, a position Washington opposed.

According to Axios, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff sent a list of amendments on April 27 focusing on reinserting the nuclear file into the agreement. The proposed changes include a demand that Iran commit not to transfer any enriched uranium while negotiations are ongoing, as well as a pledge not to resume activity at nuclear facilities that were previously targeted.

Last week, Iran outlined four conditions to end the war, including establishing a new legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz, securing compensation, obtaining guarantees against future military attacks, and lifting the naval blockade, according to Tasnim News Agency. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented these demands during a visit to Islamabad, which is mediating between Tehran and Washington, as part of a broader diplomatic tour that also includes Oman and Russia, following earlier talks in Pakistan that failed to produce an agreement.