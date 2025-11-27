Iran’s Khamenei reject rumors: No Saudi-mediated US contact

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denied on Thursday that Tehran had sent any messages to the current US administration, dismissing recent media reports as “sheer lies.”

In a televised address focused largely on the Basij volunteer forces, Khamenei rejected claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had delivered a communication from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to US President Donald Trump.

He pointed out that Iran does not consider the current US government “worthy of dialogue,” accusing Washington of pursuing “hostile” policies toward Iran and supporting Israeli actions in the region.

Turning to the recent war with Israel, the Iranian supreme leader said that the country’s unity enabled it to “defeat the United States and Israel” in June, arguing that neither side achieved its objectives despite 20 years of preparation.

Meanwhile, Trump remarked, on November 18, that Iran is “very much” showing interest in a nuclear deal with Washington, adding that Tehran has been reaching out to pursue an agreement.

