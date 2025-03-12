Khamenei slams Trump’s nuclear offer: A deception, not a deal

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed US President Donald Trump’s call for negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, calling it a "deception" to mislead global public opinion.

"Trump claims he is ready to negotiate with Iran, but his invitation is nothing more than a ploy," Khamenei said during a meeting with university students in Tehran.

He accused Washington of using talks to portray itself as a peace-seeking power while Iran appears unwilling to engage. "Why is Iran refusing negotiations? We have already negotiated with them for years. When a final, signed agreement was reached, this same person tore it up," he added, referring to Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

Addressing domestic calls for talks with Washington, Khamenei stressed that negotiations would not lead to sanctions relief. "Some insist on asking why we don’t sit down with the US. My response is clear: If the goal is to lift sanctions, talks with this administration will not achieve that. Instead, they will make sanctions even more complicated."

He further warned that Washington continues to impose new conditions and demands. "Just days ago, I told officials that the US keeps raising its expectations and imposing increasingly arbitrary conditions. Negotiating with them will not solve any problem," he said.

Trump had earlier confirmed sending a message to Iran regarding nuclear negotiations, reportedly through a regional intermediary. While Tehran initially denied receiving any communication, reports later suggested that the United Arab Emirates might facilitate the delivery of the message.