Before meeting Russia’s Putin: Iran says uranium enrichment ‘Not Up for Talks’

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is traveling to Moscow to deliver a message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Araghchi, speaking to Iranian media before his departure, confirmed on Wednesday that the letter would be personally delivered during a meeting with Putin, but declined to reveal its contents.

On the nuclear front, Araghchi ruled out any negotiations with the United States over Iran’s right to enrich uranium. “Our enrichment rights are non-negotiable,” he said, reiterating a key Iranian position in the ongoing indirect talks with Washington.

He criticized what he described as “inconsistent signals” from US officials, warning that such behavior undermines the chances of reaching a deal. “Constructive and coherent positions from the US could open a path toward an agreement,” he said. “But continued contradictions will only complicate matters.”

Araghchi emphasized that meaningful dialogue must take place in a climate of mutual respect. “Pressure will not work. Iran will not accept any dictates.”