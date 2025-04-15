Iran’s Khamenei on US nuclear negotiations: ‘Red Lines’ remain

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei downplayed the significance of ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman.

“We are not excessively optimistic, nor excessively pessimistic,” Khamenei told senior officials, legislators, and judiciary members, according to state-affiliated Mehr News Agency. He described the talks as “one of dozens of tasks” handled by the Foreign Ministry, cautioning against repeating past missteps.

Khamenei also warned that tying national policy and investment to negotiations, as during the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), would be a “strategic error.”

While backing continued diplomatic engagement, the Iranian leader stressed Iran’s “clear red lines” and reiterated deep mistrust toward Washington, contrasting it with confidence in domestic capabilities. He pointed out to weak follow-through on internal reforms, saying existing policies often lack effective implementation.

The latest round of US-Iran talks began Saturday in Muscat, with a second round expected this weekend. Discussions focus on Iran’s nuclear program amid growing tension and US threats of “severe consequences” should Tehran pursue weaponization.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterized the initial exchange as “constructive and calm.”