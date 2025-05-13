Tehran warns US sanctions threaten diplomacy

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that the ongoing talks with the United States aim to secure Tehran’s rights and achieve the lifting of sanctions, cautioning that Washington’s latest punitive measures could undermine diplomatic progress.

In a statement, the ministry argued that the US cannot advocate for diplomacy while continuing to apply pressure and threats. It also warned that inconsistent messaging from Washington contributes to deepening mistrust.

The remarks followed a new round of US sanctions announced on Monday, targeting individuals and entities allegedly linked to Iran’s sensitive technology programs.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added two Iranian nationals — Mohammad Reza Sadeghi Saber and Ahmad Haghighat Talab — to its sanctions list. Also designated was Tehran-based Fanavaran Ayandeh Neker Bouya Pars, a firm reported to be active in advanced technology development and operating in the Shamsabad industrial zone.

The sanctions were introduced shortly after delegations from both countries met in Muscat for a fourth round of nuclear negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

The renewed diplomacy follows a message from US President Donald Trump urging Iran to reengage, warning that failure to reach an agreement could result in military escalation.