Iran to continue nuclear talks: No compromise on enrichment

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran reaffirmed its willingness to continue negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program, stressing the pursuit of a fair agreement that safeguards its rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Addressing reporters during his weekly briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed recent reports on the nuclear talks as “misinformation’’ largely originating from Israel, emphasizing the need for accurate information amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Baghaei also provided an update on Oman’s role as mediator in the stalled negotiations, confirming that consultations remain active, but no date or venue for renewed talks has been set. He said Oman is well-versed in Iran’s positions, welcoming its proposals aimed at bridging gaps between Tehran and Washington. However, he reiterated that uranium enrichment remains a non-negotiable red line for Iran.

“Any proposal must respect this red line.”

In response to recent comments from former US President Donald Trump regarding potential future talks, Baghaei underscored Iran’s longstanding position that its nuclear program is peaceful and non-military, stressing that Tehran has never sought nuclear weapons, but warned that efforts to deprive Iran of its legitimate rights under the NPT would fail, as these rights reflect “the will and need of our people.”

Regarding the proposal for a regional nuclear consortium, the spokesperson supported peaceful nuclear cooperation while clarifying that such initiatives would not replace Iran’s independent uranium enrichment capabilities.