No date for nuclear talks: Iran warns E3 against JCPOA’s snapback

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday dismissed “media speculation” about a scheduled date for the next round of nuclear negotiations with the United States as tensions mount with European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed no agreement has been reached on timing or location for renewed negotiations.

His statement followed the fifth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington held Friday in Rome under Omani mediation. The discussions reportedly stalled over Iran’s demand to retain its domestic uranium enrichment capabilities, something US officials have called a red line.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Germany, France, and the UK (the E3) against triggering the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism, which could reinstate UN sanctions.

According to lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei, Araghchi delivered the warning during a closed-door briefing on the Rome negotiations, reiterating Iran’s “firm stance” and refusal to yield under pressure. He also cautioned that any Israeli military action targeting Iran’s nuclear sites would destabilize the entire region.