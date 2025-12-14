Israel hits Southern Lebanon: Two people killed

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli drones struck several locations in southern Lebanon on Sunday, inflicting casualties, Lebanese media reported.

According to local outlets, one drone hit a parked car near an Islamic Health Authority center in Jouaiya, Tyre district, though no official casualty count was released. A separate strike targeted a vehicle between Sefad Al-Battikh and Baraashit, killing one person.

مراسل الجديد: غارة من مسيّرة إسرائيلية إستهدفت سيارة في بلدة جويا قضاء صور pic.twitter.com/GpkKotNcoq — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) December 14, 2025

Another drone hit a motorcycle in the Tayr Harfa area of Yater, Bint Jbeil district, leaving one dead and one injured, Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed.

مراسل #الجديد: الغارة الإسرائيلية على بلدة ياطر استهدفت دراجة نارية pic.twitter.com/M0nTksQ0uq — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) December 14, 2025

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the strikes eliminated what he described as “three Hezbollah terrorists” in separate locations across southern Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸منذ ساعات الصباح استهدف جيش الدفاع ثلاثة إرهابيين من حزب الله في مناطق متفرقة من جنوب لبنان. 🔸لقد تورط الأرهابيون في محاولات لاعادة اعمار بنى تحتية لحزب الله حيث شكلت أنشطتهم خرقًا للتفاهمات بين إسرائيل ولبنان. 🔸سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل لإزالة أي تهديد ولحماية دولة… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 14, 2025

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army said on X that it inspected a building in Yanouh on December 13 in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the ceasefire oversight committee, reporting no weapons or ammunition found during two separate searches carried out with the owner’s consent.

The second inspection, the army clarified, occurred after Israeli threats emerged to target the building.

بتاريخ 13 / 12 / 2025، في إطار التنسيق بين المؤسسة العسكرية ولجنة الإشراف على اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية (Mechanism) وقوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان- اليونيفيل، أجرى الجيش تفتيشًا دقيقًا لأحد المباني في بلدة يانوح بموافقة مالكه، فتبين عدم وجود أي أسلحة أو ذخائر داخل المبنى.… pic.twitter.com/Ef1HUSgdiI — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) December 14, 2025

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?