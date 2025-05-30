Israeli airstrikes hit Syria’s coastal region

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced its fighter jets carried out a series of airstrikes on Syria’s coastal region of Latakia.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the strikes targeted land-to-sea missiles “that hinder our freedom of movement in the Mediterranean Sea,” as well as components of surface-to-air missile systems.

#عاجل 🔴 أغارت طائرات جيش الدفاع الحربية قبل قليل في منطقة #اللاذقية في سوريا على مستودعات أسلحة احتوت على صواريخ أرض-بحر شكلت تهديدًا على حرية الملاحة البحرية الدولية والاسرائيلية. 🔴 كما تم استهداف في منطقة اللاذقية مستندات لصواريخ أرض جو. 🔴 سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل لضمان… pic.twitter.com/vIQ9iXa9CP — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 30, 2025

Syrian state television reported that “Israeli occupation warplanes launched an airstrike on sites near the village of Zama in the countryside of Jableh, south of Latakia.”

The attacks mark the first Israeli strikes in Syria in a month and come amid reports earlier this May that Syria and Israel had entered indirect negotiations to ease tensions.