Israeli strikes kill 4 Syrian soldiers near Damascus

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, Israeli drones killed 4 Syrian soldiers and wounded several others in two separate attacks on the outskirts of Damascus, local sources told Shafaq News.

One strike hit al-Kiswah, about 20 kilometers southwest of Damascus, killing two Syrian Army members and leaving six wounded. Another targeted a security site west of the capital, killing two Defense Ministry personnel and injuring others.

Al-Kiswah hosts military sites and depots and is viewed as a “strategic defense line” for the capital.

Neither the Israeli army nor the Syrian government has commented on the incidents.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, the Israeli army has maintained a presence and undertaken several substantial strikes in Syria, mainly targeting military sites, scientific research centers, and ammunition depots.

Earlier, Israeli forces entered the village of Suweisa in Quneitra province, raiding civilian homes.