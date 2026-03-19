REAL CORP 2026 links Kurdistan to global urban planning dialogue

Shafaq News- Vienna

The REAL CORP 2026 conference in Vienna represents more than an academic event, the CEO of Vision Education, Dr. Dana Moloud, said on Thursday, describing it as a bridge connecting the Kurdistan Region with Austria and the wider world.

In a post on X, Moloud noted that “the event is a bridge between Kurdistan and Austria, connecting regions to the world. Together, we turn local collaboration into global impact and shape resilient, inclusive cities for the future.”

He stressed that participation in the conference, bringing together experts and researchers from dozens of countries to discuss the future of cities, urban planning, climate change, and technological development, creates opportunities to build international partnerships aimed at developing more resilient and inclusive cities.

REAL CORP 2026 is more than a conference, it’s a bridge between Kurdistan and Austria, connecting regions to the world. Together, we turn local collaboration into global impact and shape resilient, inclusive cities for the future.#CORP2026 #UrbanPlanning #Vienna #Austria… pic.twitter.com/FMq0YYyhlA — Prof. Dr. Dana Mawlood (@DanaKMawlood) March 19, 2026

REAL CORP is considered one of the leading global events in urban planning and regional development. The 2026 edition focuses on sustainability, artificial intelligence, and climate challenges, with the participation of more than 250 specialists from around 35 countries, including a notable presence from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region through academic and research institutions.

The conference is organized by Vision Education at the historic Otto Wagner complex in Vienna from March 22 to 25, 2026, under the themes “Everyone plans… sometimes” and “Preserving heritage and planning now to shape a better future.”

Idris Nechirvan Barzani, head of Vision Education, said the organization’s support for REAL CORP 2026 reflects its commitment to promoting international cooperation and knowledge exchange in urban planning and regional development, highlighting the importance of linking academic research with practical application to address modern urban challenges.

Moloud is also participating as a keynote speaker, presenting on March 23 a paper titled “Climate Change Impacts on Urban Planning and Development in Iraq: Challenges and Adaptation Strategies,” in addition to taking part in a panel discussion on the future of education in Europe on March 24.