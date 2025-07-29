Idris Nechirvan Barzani meets award-winning artist Maher Hassan

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Idris Nechirvan Barzani, founder and president of the Rwanga Foundation, met with Kurdish artist Maher Hassan to discuss the challenges facing Kurdish art and the obstacles encountered by local artists.

In a post on X, the foundation noted that the meeting followed Hassan’s recent international recognition, including awards at Iran’s Rasht Film Festival, London’s Yilmaz Guney Festival, and Greece’s Thessaloniki Festival, alongside honors from prominent global arts organizations.

(ادریس نێچیرڤان بارزانی) پێشوازی لە هونەرمەند (ماهر حسن) کرد.لەسەر بانگهێشتی بەرێز (ادریس نێچیرڤان بارزانی) بەمەبەستی پیرۆزبایی و رێزلێنان پێشوازی لە هونەرمەند (ماهر حسن) کرد.لە پاش بردنەوەی خەڵات لە فێستیڤاڵی (رەشت) لە وڵات ئێران و (یەڵماز گونا)ی لە فیستیڤاڵی لەندەن و… pic.twitter.com/tNVLEZOBAy — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) July 29, 2025

Participants highlighted the ongoing projects showcasing the Kurdish culture on the international stage, further exploring ways to strengthen both the artistic and cinematic sectors in the Region.

Established in 2013, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Erbil. Originally focused on expanding access to quality education for children in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, its mission has since broadened to include youth empowerment, economic development, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian relief. The foundation also supports local climate initiatives aligned with its environmental goals.

Operating across Iraq, Rwanga works through four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and support for vulnerable groups. Since its inception, the organization has reached more than 3 million people through various aid and development programs.