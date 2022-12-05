Rwanga celebrates young initiatives in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Erbil on Monday hosted an award ceremony celebrating volunteers from all over Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

More than 24 teams from all over the country participated in the event organized by the Rwanga Foundations.

Rwanga's communications officer, Narin Salam, said in a speech she delivered before the ceremony, "the youth initiative is a Rwanga project that kicked off in 2018 to spread the volunteering culture among the Iraqi youth."

"This year, the initiative expanded to the entire country. Every year, young people present their thoughts about projects to serve the community," she said.

Hamza Abdul-Reda, the leader of a team participating in the event, said, "our project engenders from the children's desire to learn programming in Maysan. Children were able to work up small programs like games."