Second year on top: Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Shar hospital wins stroke care award

Shafaq News/ Shar Hospital has been recognized as Iraq’s leading stroke treatment facility for the second year in a row, Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate announced on Saturday.

According to the directorate’s statement, the World Stroke Organization awarded the hospital’s neurology ward its 2024 Platinum Award—an upgrade from last year’s accolade—marking it among the top global centers for stroke care.

The award highlights Shar Hospital’s excellence in rapid response, diagnosis, and patient management, typically reserved for institutions operating within advanced healthcare systems, the directorate noted.

Notably, Shar Hospital first gained international attention in November of last year, when the Stroke Treatment Centre received its initial Gold Award during a regional stroke conference in Baghdad.