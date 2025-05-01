Uniting against breast cancer: Landmark conference in Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s first breast cancer conference opened in Al-Sulaymaniyah, bringing together medical professionals from across the country and several foreign delegations, according to organizers.

The two-day summit, held at Hiwa Cancer Hospital, focuses on recent advances in diagnosis and treatment, and aims to establish standardized clinical protocols while enhancing cooperation among oncology specialists, hospital director Dr. Eyad Naqshbandi revealed.

Naqshbandi said the event is modeled on major international cancer forums, such as those hosted annually in the United States, and follows earlier local editions held in other provinces of the Kurdistan Region.

He reported that breast cancer accounted for about 20% of all cancer cases in Al-Sulaymaniyah in 2024, with approximately 3,000 diagnoses recorded.

While the disease remains widespread, survival rates have improved significantly due to therapeutic breakthroughs, including in advanced-stage cases, Naqshbandi noted. “We apply internationally approved treatments and monitor global trends in oncology.”

Organizers said the conference seeks to raise public awareness, strengthen Iraq’s cancer treatment infrastructure, and promote Al-Sulaymaniyah as a center for oncology research in the region.