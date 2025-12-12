After health rumors, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric receives visitors in Najaf

2025-12-12T08:42:03+00:00

Shafaq News – Najaf

Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite religious authority, received a group of visitors on Friday, days after widespread rumors circulated about his health.

Accounts close to Al-Sistani’s office said the meeting followed his recovery from a recent bout of influenza, which had briefly halted public visits and fueled speculation on social media about his condition.

Earlier this week, a source told Shafaq News that reports claiming the cleric was seriously ill were unfounded, confirming that Al-Sistani had recovered and was in good health.

Al-Sistani is widely regarded as the highest religious authority for Iraq’s Shiite community and commands millions of followers inside Iraq and abroad, with his positions carrying significant religious, social, and political weight.

