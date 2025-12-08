Rumors of Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani’s ailment proven false

Shafaq News – Najaf

Reports suggesting that Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, is seriously ill are unfounded, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source confirmed that Al-Sistani, who recently contracted influenza, has since recovered and is in good health, urging Iraqis to disregard rumors and fabricated news.

“The brief illness prompted a temporary suspension of visits,” he added, noting that the cleric’s office is considering reopening access for those seeking blessings within the next 48 hours.

Widely regarded as the highest religious authority for Iraq’s Shiite community, Al-Sistani has millions of followers who turn to him for guidance on religious, social, and political matters.