Strike hit PMF position in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An unidentified strike targeted the headquarters of the Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) 4th Regiment of the 30th Brigade in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, a security source said on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the regiment’s headquarters in Khazna village, east of the province, came under attack. Security authorities have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident, the source added, noting that it has not yet been determined whether the attack was carried out by a drone or through airstrikes.