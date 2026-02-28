Second airstrike hits PMF site in Jurf al-Nasr, injuring three

Shafaq News- Babil

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said on Saturday that three people were injured in a new strike targeting one of its positions in Jurf al-Sakhar, north of Babil province.

According to a PMF statement, the strike targeted a position in the Snideij area within the broader Jurf al-Nasr sector, leaving three fighters wounded.

The first strike killed two PMF members and wounded three others.

The strikes on Jurf al-Nasr come amid sharp military escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. On Saturday, coordinated military strikes by the US and Israel targeted multiple sites inside Iran —including Tehran and other cities. Iran responded with retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israel and US bases and allied states in the Arab countries, including Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed on Saturday that Iraq will not allow its territory or territorial waters to be used to entangle the country in regional conflict, pledging to take all steps permitted under international law to protect national security and sovereignty.

