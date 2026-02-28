US deploys new combat drones as Iran fires hypersonic missile

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The US military deployed new combat capabilities in its latest strikes on Iran, including explosive-laden drones used for the first time in American combat operations, Fox News reported Saturday.

According to the network, the drones were among newly introduced military assets employed in the joint US–Israeli campaign targeting Iranian security infrastructure.

Iranian state television, meanwhile, said the armed forces launched a Fattah hypersonic missile toward “enemy targets.” The missile is presented by Tehran as capable of maneuvering at high speeds to evade air defenses.

Iran’s Defense Ministry said retaliation against the US–Israeli attack is ongoing under “Operation True Promise 4” and would continue “until the enemy is defeated.”

Earlier today, Israel announced it had carried out a “preemptive” strike on Iran. A US official confirmed that American air forces participated in joint operations aimed at dismantling elements of Iran’s security apparatus, adding that the campaign could expand further.

Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Several media reports also indicated that the strikes targeted Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.