Iran and Israel trade new heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran and Israel exchanged new missile strikes on Saturday evening, with explosions reported in several cities from both sides and across parts of the Gulf region.

Iranian media confirmed blasts in Tehran, Karaj, and Qom, with thick smoke rising over the cities. Strikes also targeted two sites in Bushehr province, though no immediate details were available regarding damage or casualties.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted three Israeli Hermes drones over Tabriz, Khomein, and Ahvaz, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, with two additional drones shot down over Isfahan. Meanwhile, Iranian state media disclosed the launch of a Sejjil missile aimed at “enemy positions.”

AFP reported that Iranian authorities instructed Tehran residents to leave the capital via text messages.

In Israel, the Home Front Command alerted residents of a new Iranian missile attack targeting Beersheba, noting that over 220 rockets had been fired from Iran since the morning. Air raid sirens also sounded in Haifa, with the Israeli Army urging residents not to photograph or share images from impact sites or sensitive locations on social media due to security concerns.

Israel's Channel 15: Iran has targeted Tel Aviv with multi-warhead missiles pic.twitter.com/36dRKKoL6w — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) February 28, 2026

The Israeli military told Reuters that its forces struck around 500 targets inside Iran, including air defense systems and missile launch platforms.

In the UAE’s Dubai, images circulated on social media showed a massive fire and thick smoke at Nakheel Jumeirah after debris from intercepted Iranian missiles fell. Local sources confirmed several injuries.

More footage of explosions across Dubai Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/Nc0dzZuVUq — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) February 28, 2026

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Health recorded 12 injuries, all under medical supervision. Three members of the Kuwaiti armed forces were wounded when debris struck Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The escalation followed coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran, which Washington characterized as action against “imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” In retaliation, Tehran, according to the IRGC, launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Media outlets additionally documented attacks on bases in Saudi Arabia and Iraqi Kurdistan.