Missiles and media: Israel hits Tehran TV as Iran preps biggest response yet

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israel’s military targeted the headquarters of Iran’s state-run television broadcaster, amid intensified strikes and rising casualties on both sides of the escalating conflict.

Iranian media confirmed that the Israeli airstrike on the building housing Iran’s Broadcasting and Television Authority caused casualties and injuries. Despite the attack, all state-run channels continued broadcasting as usual, except for the news channel, which temporarily went off air.

سحر إمامي المذيعة الشجاعة، في هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيراني. pic.twitter.com/5Meu61PRxO — وكالة تسنيم للأنباء (@Tasnimarabic) June 16, 2025

The strikes came after the Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent evacuation alert on X, urging residents and workers in Tehran’s Zone 3 to leave the area immediately to avoid harm from upcoming operations “targeting military infrastructure.”

🔴 هشدار فوری به کلیه أفراد حاضر در ناحیه مشخص شده نقشه ضمیمه در منطقه ۳ تهران.⭕️ شهروندان گرامی، بمنظور امنیت شما خواهشمندیم از ناحیه مذکور در منطقه ۳ تهران فورا خارج گردید.⭕️ طی ساعات آینده ارتش اسرائیل در این ناحیه همچنان که طی روزهای اخیر در محدوده تهران عمل نموده است،… pic.twitter.com/8WkxfGQnKN — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Iran warned of significant retaliation. A senior Iranian security official told Fars News that the Islamic Republic is preparing a “very large” counterattack—its most substantial response since the beginning of Israeli strikes last week. Moreover, Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, quoted a source saying that the country had “entered a new phase” and was set to alter the strategic equation with Israel.

Since June 13, the Iranian Ministry of Health reported 224 deaths and more than 1200 injuries.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office reported that 24 people were killed and 592 were ainjured in the Iranian attacks. However, Israeli media assessments suggest the actual toll may be significantly higher.