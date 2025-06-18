Grossi warns of nuclear safety risks after Israel hits Iranian sites

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced an exceedance of normal radiation levels within Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Grossi clarified that the increase “poses no immediate threat to the population or the environment.” He noted that the Natanz facility sustained the most significant damage, referencing recent Israeli strikes that targeted nuclear installations and other military and civilian infrastructure in Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Grossi told CNN, “We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to develop a nuclear weapon,” warning that striking nuclear facilities could have serious consequences for nuclear safety and both regional and international security.

The IAEA confirmed in a post on X that two Iranian centrifuge production facilities—the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center—were hit in recent attacks. One building at the Tehran site, where advanced centrifuge rotors were produced and tested, was struck, while two buildings at the Karaj site, used to manufacture centrifuge components, were destroyed. Both facilities were under IAEA monitoring as part of the JCPOA.

