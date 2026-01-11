ISIS unexploded IED kills one in northern Iraq

Shafaq News– Nineveh

A leftover ISIS improvised explosive device killed a teenager in a village east of Nineveh province, northern Iraq, a provincial council member revealed on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mohammed Al-Kakaei, head of the council’s security committee, noted that the victim sustained severe injuries and died en route to the hospital.

Last week, an improvised explosive device left over from ISIS killed two and injured three others in Al-Ayadiyah area, west of Mosul.

Iraq is among the most contaminated countries with landmines and unexploded ordnance, a legacy of decades of conflict ranging from the Iran–Iraq War and the 1991 Gulf War to post-2003 violence and battles against ISIS. According to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), more than 2,700 square kilometers of land across Iraq are polluted, with explosive remnants continuing to pose risks to civilians, agriculture, and reconstruction.

