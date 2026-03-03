Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israeli Bases as Tel Aviv hits Beirut suburbs and southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Tuesday launched a swarm of attack drones at the Meron and Nafah military bases in northern Israel, describing the strike as a response to Israeli attacks on dozens of Lebanese towns and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a statement, the group said the operation targeted the Meron base for air monitoring and operations management in northern Israel, adding that one radar system and a command building were hit.

Israeli media reported that around 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon this morning, with sirens sounding in the Upper Galilee and northern Golan Heights.

Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli forces, including a tank and bulldozers, advanced from the Metula settlement toward the Tel al-Nahhas area near the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, including a strike near the headquarters of Al-Manar television, affiliated with Hezbollah. Additional raids were reported in the Hadath area.