Hezbollah drone attack on Netanyahu's home: New details unveiled

Shafaq News/ New details have emerged about the drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, north of Tel Aviv, days ago, revealed by Israel's Channel 12 on Tuesday.

Channel 12 reported, “The drone, launched by Hezbollah, caused damage to one side of the house but did not penetrate the building.”

“Three drones were launched from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, with two intercepted,” it added. “Contact with the third drone was lost during its pursuit, and it disappeared from radar before hitting the building.”

Israel Hayom newspaper noted, “The drone, which struck Netanyahu's residence last Saturday, precisely hit the window of his bedroom.”

Photo analysis showed that the drone was a "Ziyad 107" model, similar to the one used in last week's attack on a Golani Brigade camp, which resulted in the death of four Israeli soldiers.

“This type of drone is difficult to detect by radar due to its structural design and high flight altitude,” Channel 12 indicated, affirming, “The drone directly hit Netanyahu's private residence, though he and his wife were not inside at the time of the attack.”

The channel also published photos documenting the damage to Netanyahu's home.

What is Ziad-107?

The Ziad-107 is an Iranian-made drone with a range of up to 100 km. Hezbollah not only receives these drones from Iran but also manufactures them locally, giving the group operational independence. What sets these drones apart is their small size and unique design, making them hard to detect by most radar systems. Their optical features also make visual detection challenging.