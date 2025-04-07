Protest Gaza war: Mass strike rocks Mauritania

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a nationwide strike paralyzed schools, markets, and universities across Mauritania, as thousands protested Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and denounced US support for the war.

Organized via social media and endorsed by multiple labor unions, the strike is reportedly the second large-scale work stoppage in Mauritania since October 2023. Demonstrators rallied outside the US Embassy in Nouakchott, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against Washington’s position.

The National Union of Resident Doctors confirmed its participation, announcing a broader strike starting Monday that will exempt emergency services. The union condemned what it described as “crimes against civilians and healthcare facilities” in Gaza.

Education unions also called on teachers at all levels to join the protest in solidarity with Palestinians.

The Mauritanian strike is part of a broader regional response. Yesterday, tens of thousands marched in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, with demonstrators burning Israeli flags and holding banners that criticize US policy and President Donald Trump.

Demonstrations have also erupted in Jordan, Yemen, Tunisia, and various Moroccan cities, with protesters demanding stronger regional action and an “immediate halt” to Israeli airstrikes.

Since the war began in October 2023, more than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Israel also faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.