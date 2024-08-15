Columbia University President resigns following Gaza war protests

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned, four months after overseeing the university's response to campus protests over Israel's war on Gaza.

"I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024,” Shafik announced in a letter on the university's website.

She added, "It has... been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community. This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community.”

Moreover, Columbia University President said in her letter, “Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead.”

“I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion. It has been distressing—for the community, for me as president and on a personal level—to find myself, colleagues, and students the subject of threats and abuse,” Shafik pointed out.

“I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins."

In turn, Columbia University Apartheid Divest students welcomed the resignation but emphasized “it shouldn’t distract from their campaign for Columbia to divest from companies supporting Israel’s military and occupation of Palestinian territories."

In April and May, Columbia University was engulfed in protests over Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza, leading to hundreds of arrests and campus turmoil. Shafik, who previously served as deputy governor of the Bank of England and president of the London School of Economics, faced criticism from both sides: protesters condemned her for involving police, while pro-Israel supporters criticized her for not doing enough.

On October 7, Israel initiated a major offensive against Gaza following a Hamas operation, which was prompted by increased Israeli actions against Palestinians. Since then, at least 39,929 people in Gaza have been killed, including more than 16,000 children, and over 92,000 have been injured.



