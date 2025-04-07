SOLTECH explores solar energy investments in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Belgian solar technology company SOLTECH is seeking investment opportunities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, holding talks on Monday with local energy firms and officials in Erbil to strengthen cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

According to a statement by the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the delegation, led by CEO Ayşe Senerli Oglu, met with the Chamber’s deputy heads, Kamaran Salah Bajger and Maruf Azizkhan Herki, as well as members of the chamber’s administrative council and representatives from local solar companies.

“The exchange of information and joint cooperation will significantly contribute to the development of the clean energy sector in the Kurdistan Region,” Bajger said during the meeting. “Due to climate change, transitioning to renewable energy has become a necessity, and we encourage local companies to engage with international partners like SOLTECH.”

Senerli Oglu expressed optimism about building long-term partnerships with Kurdish businesses, noting that SOLTECH has already reached an agreement with Iraq to support the country’s shift toward solar energy.

“Our products are manufactured to the highest standards,” she said. “They can be integrated into rooftops, allowing buildings to cover up to 30% of their energy needs through solar power.”

SOLTECH presented an overview of its technologies and services, including solar panel production and building integration. The session concluded with a B2B meeting between the Belgian company and local energy firms.