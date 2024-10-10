Electricity Minister: Iraq's “unique” geography provides vast solar energy potential

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhil emphasized the importance of investing in clean energy during the launch conference of the electronic platform related to solar energy systems in Iraq.

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Electricity, aims to provide an online platform for the registration and pre-qualification of companies specializing in installing solar energy systems. Citizens can purchase these systems from licensed companies either through cash payment or via an interest-free loan from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

During his speech at the conference, attended by government officials from various ministries, CBI representatives, and members of the Parliamentary Energy Committee, the minister stated, "Iraq enjoys a unique geographical location that provides it with immense potential in solar and wind energy."

"This energy represents an opportunity to diversify the economy, create new job opportunities, improve energy security, and reduce carbon emissions," he explained.

The Iraqi government has contracted for the implementation of large solar power plants with a total capacity of 1,700 megawatts in the areas of Karbala, Muthanna, and Basra, in cooperation with both foreign and Iraqi companies.

In this context, Fadhil praised the CBI's initiative to support renewable energy by providing financial loans with subsidized interest rates to encourage citizens to install solar energy systems in their homes. He also commended the efforts of the National Initiative Committee in supporting energy and reducing emissions, which has worked for years to promote the use of clean energy in Iraq.

The minister further affirmed, "The launch of the electronic platform via the Ur portal aims to establish a transparent and effective mechanism for selecting qualified companies to implement solar energy projects, thereby ensuring the quality of services provided to citizens.”