Iraq approves new power and solar deals

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s cabinet approved steps to strengthen the electricity supply and expand solar energy projects as part of efforts to diversify the country’s energy portfolio.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Media Office, the session endorsed a revised one-year contract with Turkey’s ALFRIN to supply electricity via the 400-kilovolt Cizre–Kesk transmission line. The Ministry of Finance will fund the agreement.

In the renewable energy sector, the cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding with UGT Renewables to develop an integrated solar power project. It also ratified a 1,000-megawatt solar plant at Artawi, in partnership with France’s TotalEnergies.

The Ministry of Oil will finance the project under existing contracts, while the director general of the South Electricity Production Company was authorized to sign an annex to the agreement with the French company.

These decisions, the statement added, support Iraq’s efforts to “stabilize the national grid” and “increase clean energy capacity” amid rising demand and ongoing supply challenges.