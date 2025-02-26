Iraq Power Projects: 50 Nations Bid

Shafaq News/ More than 300 companies from 50 countries are participating in the Renewable Energy Conference held at the Baghdad International Fair, according to Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Mousa.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Mousa described the conference as a significant opportunity for both local and international companies to explore the Ministry of Electricity's renewable energy projects and present their investment proposals aimed at enhancing Iraq's electrical infrastructure.

He emphasized, "the Iraqi government is striving to diversify gas and energy sources," adding that the Ministry had previously signed contracts with global companies to establish solar power plants as part of its efforts to support the transition to clean energy.

Mousa also highlighted the conversion of 536 government buildings to solar energy systems, a move designed to alleviate pressure on the national electricity grid and enhance energy sustainability in the country.

recently, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadil announced the launch of newproduction projects with a capacity of 15,000 megawatts, adding that the country's energy production had increased by approximately 9,000 megawatts over the past two years.