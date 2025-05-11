Iraq to improve summer electricity supply

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Council of Ministers approved a package of decisions to support electricity provision during the summer.

The Cabinet, in its 19th regular session chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, announced that private generators will receive free fuel distribution during the peak summer months—45 liters per kilovolt-ampere (KVA) for June, July, and August—under a set of performance conditions.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, generators must supply citizens with no less than 12 hours of electricity per day, alternating with national grid service, ensuring a minimum total of 20 hours.

As part of broader efforts to improve energy infrastructure, the Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry of Electricity and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to hold a consultative meeting to address funding delays affecting the Khayrat Thermal Power Plant investment project.

The Cabinet approved the renewal of a 150 MW “Take and Pay” electricity contract and authorized the Ministry of Finance to sign a loan agreement backed by German and international credit agencies to fund Phase II projects with Siemens Energy, including the installation of three 400-kV and five 132-kV substations.

Regarding clean energy initiatives, the media office announced the approval of a bill to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement of 2016, with a reservation clarifying that accession does not imply recognition of Israel.