PM Al-Sudani warns of firm response to threats, backs Israel-Iran truce

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reaffirmed that Iraq would respond decisively to any threat to national security.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani expressed hope that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran would prove “strong and sustainable,” warning against further regional destabilization. He accused Israel of exploiting “baseless pretexts” to widen the conflict, asserting that the underlying crisis stems from the prolonged marginalization of the Palestinian cause.

Regarding recent drone attacks on Iraqi military sites, Al-Sudani condemned the strikes, noting that air defense units intercepted additional drones in other locations.

The Prime Minister ordered a full technical and intelligence investigation into the attacks and announced the government’s plan to enhance the country’s air defense capabilities through new contracts and projects aligned with international standards.