Drone strikes hit multiple military sites across Iraq

Shafaq News/ A series of attacks targeted military installations across Iraq early Wednesday, including a drone strike on al-Taji base north of Baghdad and attempted assaults near locations hosting US forces, security sources told Shafaq News Agency.

According to one source, a powerful explosion struck al-Taji military base just before dawn, igniting flames and dense smoke from one of the base's installations.

The blast specifically targeted what is known as the "French radar" system, currently operated by the Iraqi Army.

Preliminary information suggests the explosion was caused by an unidentified drone.

Al-Taji base remains one of Iraq’s key military facilities, housing Iraqi armed forces and formerly hosting Global Coalition troops.

In addition, military positions near Baghdad International Airport came under attack by drones, with air defense systems engaging and repelling the threat. Another drone assault targeted the Ain al-Asad airbase in al-Baghdadi district, Al-Anbar province, which also hosts American forces. Defense systems at both locations reportedly intercepted the incoming aircraft, and no casualties have been reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks as of the time of publication. However, additional unconfirmed reports suggest similar strikes may have occurred at Imam Ali Air Base in southern Iraq and Balad Air Base in Saladin province.