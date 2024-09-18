Israeli Army shot down an Iraqi drone, statement

Shafaq News / A drone launched from Iraq was shot down by Israeli Air Force fighter jets, marking the second interception of a drone in two weeks, the Israeli military announced on Wednesday.

The military affirmed that the drone was approaching the Sea of Galilee before being shot down early Wednesday.

“The interception followed sirens sounding in Tiberias and several other areas between 4:32 and 4:36 AM local time,” the Israeli military stated. “Sirens were also triggered again after the drone was shot down due to the potential risk of debris, but no injuries were reported in the incident.”

Since the beginning of this September, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) affirmed their continued resistance against what they describe as occupation and their support for Gaza.

On September 16, IRI announced an attack targeting a site in the Jordan Valley with a drone.

Earlier, on September 15, IRI claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting Haifa, as part of their broader campaign against Israeli military positions.

On September 4, a drone attack was conducted against the Haifa port.